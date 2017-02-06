ICAM Ships Adaptive Post-Processing V22 to its Customers
ICAM Technologies Corporation announces that it is currently shipping Adaptive Post-Processing V22, the latest version of its integrated Post-Processing, Simulation & Optimization software, to its user community.
CNC Machine Simulator, Post-Processor & Tool-Path Optimization All-In-One
Adaptive Post-Processing™ is new technology that changes traditional CNC programming methodology by creating a unique integrated environment for the independent steps of post-processing, tool-path optimization and G-code simulation.
This new methodology allows all these steps to be executed simultaneously permitting cross-communication among them; thereby, allowing for automatic tool-path optimization, all in one concurrent operation.
Adaptive Post-Processing V22 New Feature Highlights
- 6-axis kinematic solutions, including tri-rotary heads and simultaneous co-linear shared travel
- Post-processing includes a new polar milling optimization, canned cycle improvements, coolant pressure controls and more
- Automatic Shop Floor documentation generated from user customizable templates
- New simulation features to remove chip fragments, take snapshots and videos, recommend tool flute lengths and more
- MCD based simulation of Mill-Turn and Milling CNC machines with CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE
“The traditional serial method of tool-path creation, post-processing and machine simulation often generate errors leaving the tedious investigative work as to where the errors occurred in the hands of the NC programmer,” says Brian Francis, R&D Director at ICAM Technologies. “The recent release of Adaptive Post-Processing further provides features that evaluate the feedback from the post-processor and machining simulator to automatically create optimized NC programs for various CNC machines in one process.