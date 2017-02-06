ICAM Ships Adaptive Post-Processing V22 to its Customers

ICAM Technologies Corporation announces that it is currently shipping Adaptive Post-Processing V22, the latest version of its integrated Post-Processing, Simulation & Optimization software, to its user community.

CNC Machine Simulator, Post-Processor & Tool-Path Optimization All-In-One

Adaptive Post-Processing™ is new technology that changes traditional CNC programming methodology by creating a unique integrated environment for the independent steps of post-processing, tool-path optimization and G-code simulation.

This new methodology allows all these steps to be executed simultaneously permitting cross-communication among them; thereby, allowing for automatic tool-path optimization, all in one concurrent operation.

Adaptive Post-Processing V22 New Feature Highlights

6-axis kinematic solutions, including tri-rotary heads and simultaneous co-linear shared travel

Post-processing includes a new polar milling optimization, canned cycle improvements, coolant pressure controls and more

Automatic Shop Floor documentation generated from user customizable templates

New simulation features to remove chip fragments, take snapshots and videos, recommend tool flute lengths and more

MCD based simulation of Mill-Turn and Milling CNC machines with CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE

“The traditional serial method of tool-path creation, post-processing and machine simulation often generate errors leaving the tedious investigative work as to where the errors occurred in the hands of the NC programmer,” says Brian Francis, R&D Director at ICAM Technologies. “The recent release of Adaptive Post-Processing further provides features that evaluate the feedback from the post-processor and machining simulator to automatically create optimized NC programs for various CNC machines in one process.